Kingdom Come: Deliverance has already sold over a million copies

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a true PC game. It's buggy as hell, demands high-end hardware to run properly, and despite it all, thanks to its depth and attention to detail, it's really good. It's also a pretty big success.

Looks like we sold 1,000,000 copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance in less than 2 weeks! This is truly amazing! Thank you sooooooooo much everyone! #kingdomcomedeliverance pic.twitter.com/ZOHDPHLYyEFebruary 22, 2018

Other signs that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a real PC adventure:

And if that doesn't convince you, here's an interesting bit of trivia: Of the million-plus copies sold so far, roughly half of them are on Steam. That's not bad for an Eastern European RPG from a first-time studio that began as a £300,000 Kickstarter.