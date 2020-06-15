Kill mutant toys with your deadly hoverboard in Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Cats are already pretty deft at sowing chaos, but imagine the mess they could create with a deadly, high-speed hoverboard. Probably quite a lot. Gori: Cuddly Carnage puts that to the test, and you can see the results in a new trailer from IGN's Summer of Gaming, above.

Mutant toys have wiped out humanity, but the titular feline and his gloomy AI bud can avenge us by slaughtering an army of soft, cuddly toys, all thanks to a transforming hoverboard that can demolish whole groups of them in one strikes.

Those unicorns, I've gotta confess, have left me a bit distressed. Why do they have blood? Aside from the fact that it's a lot more satisfying to see that exploding out of enemies than stuffing. Have toy manufacturers gone too far?

On June 16, the open alpha demo will let you soak your hoverboard in the blood of countless toys. You'll be able to grab it as part of the Steam Game Festival.