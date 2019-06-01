Katana Zero adds hard mode, speedrun mode in latest update

Time-bending 2D slash-em-up Katana Zero, which Lauren was rather taken with in her review, has added two new modes: a hard mode that you can play after you finish the main game and an option-heavy speedrun mode.

The hard mode has "new enemy types, revamped levels, reworked bosses, and all new challenges", developer Askiisoft said in a Steam post. It was already a difficult action-platformer, so make sure you're prepared to die over and over.

In the speedrun mode, you can quit your run halfway through and return to it later, which is neat. You can also tweak the options to make enemy behavior more stable, turn on scene skipping, and view detailed statistics about your performance.

The update also fixes one particularly tricky stealth level by giving enemies more consistent patrol patterns, squashes some bugs and makes unspecified quality of life improvements. The update also sparked a 20% discount, which lasts until June 6. You can pick up Katana Zero for $11/£9 on Steam or GOG.

And most importantly, you can now pet the cat.

