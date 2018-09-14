Katamari Damacy Rerolled will release for PC this December

Katamari Damacy is a cult classic for a reason: released in 2004, it's a puzzle game about rolling a ball around a whimsical world, and gripping all manner of objects onto it. There aren't many games about sticky balls, and I'd wager that Katamari Damacy is the only game that lets you capture a whole mountain with one.

Long a PlayStation 2 game, it's released in several iterations for other platforms, but now a remastered version of the original is coming to PC. Check out the trailer below, which first aired during this week's Nintendo Direct presentation.

It has a story, if you're interested. "The King of All Cosmos has knocked out all the stars in the sky after a particularly rambunctious night of fun. Realizing his mistake, The King has tasked his young son, The Prince, to go to Earth and roll up as many things as possible to recreate the missing celestial bodies.

"Paper clips, books, cars, buildings, mountains, and continents, nothing is too big or small for The Prince and his adhesive Katamari ball."

It releases on Steam on December 7.