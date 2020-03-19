Jurassic Park Half-Life 2 mod is now playable from start to finish

Jurassic Life, the mod that brings Jurassic Park to Half-Life 2, is finally playable from start to finish. The team behind the mod also put together a new gameplay video earlier this week, which you can check out above.

As you can see, Jurassic Life sees you take on a wide variety of dinosaurs in a Half-Life 2 rendering of Michael Crichton's illustrious world. Equipped with everything from shotguns to machetes, you play as Robert Muldoon, a warden tasked with containing a dinosaur outbreak on the infamous island made legendary by Steven Spielberg in 1993.

"We have accomplished the impossible," the official mod description reads. "The Jurassic Life story campaign finally can be played out from the very first cut-scene to the final credits. It's been a long journey but we've made it... for the most part. Before everyone takes out their champagne and party hats, we aren't at the end just yet. There is much to be refined and polished and still worked upon before final release."

The Jurassic Life team are still looking for volunteers to help with NPC coding (C++) and modelling. If that's you, you can reach out to them via the mod page.

Jurassic Life is scheduled to launch in full later this year. It won't be an adaptation of the novel or films, but will tell its own, self-contained story set during the same time frame of the inaugural film.