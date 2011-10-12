Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge released in UK and US on October 21 to satisfy your desire to chase eggs

Rugby's first global superstar is more than a bit under the weather, sadly suffering from kidney failure at the moment. The game that bears his name has also taken a knock: the PC version of Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge will now be released on October 21st.

The game is one of the very few PC gaming options left to people who want to pretend to run very fast into another man while carrying a weird shaped ball, and initial previews have been promising in comparison to lacklustre showings from other developers. It's already been out in the southern hemisphere for a while, but the slip likely won't make UK PC rugby-ites too angry anyway, as they're all too tired from getting up at 4am to watch the ongoing World Cup.