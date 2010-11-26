John Carmack says boxed games will disappear in future

John Carmack, co founder of id Software and the developer behind Doom and Quake has spoken out, declaring that boxed copies of games will vanish sooner or later, predicting that the future lies in digital distribution.

In an interview with the Telegraph , Carmack said "Clearly, packaged goods sales are still critical on the big platforms at this stage, but that's all going to go away sooner or later,"

The programmer sees the future in systems like Apple's Appstore, saying "You don't have to cut deals with publishers. It's almost completely egalitarian on there." adding that "It is the wave of the future for everything. Everybody knows that eventually will be digital distribution like this – it's only a question of time. This is the model of the future."

Carmack is currently working on Rage , a post apocalyptic shooter based on the new id Tech 5 engine, which he helped to build. What do you think, can you see discs dying out?

