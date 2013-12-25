Joe Danger and No Man's Sky devs suffer Christmas flood

In sad news, an attack of severe British sogginess has afflicted Hello Games, creators of tricksy puzzle racer, Joe Danger, and more recently the exciting interplanetary exploration game, No Man's Sky. "Oh god. Water moves really quick." read a tweet yesterday from the Hello Games Twitter account. "Everything in the office has pretty much been lost." In spite of the damage, the team have met the news with typical good cheer.

Oh god. Water moves really quick. Hello Games has been totally flooded. Everything in the office has pretty much been lost :( December 24, 2013

Moments later...

A lifesize cardboard cut out of Joe Danger went floating past face down. Poor Joe. He's taking this the worst. December 24, 2013

Sympathetic Twitter responders have been sending messages of support. "Man fuck water" says one. "I can't believe Joe Danger is fucking dead," said another. "Got any pics of the devastation?" asks one concerned party. "Oh no :( Hope you haven't lost anything too valuable," says another.

We've lost most things - PCs, monitors, furniture, a door, a wall. You'd think the massive water cooled mega PC would be ok? It was not :( December 25, 2013

Lots of personal stuff lost (my console collection! my super rare neo geo pocket!) - that line between home and office is a little blurry December 25, 2013

Having visited the Hello Games offices, I also fear that their pretty sweet bean bags may also have been lost to the floods. Water continues to be a total dick across the country as Hello Games rebuilds. We wish them all the best.