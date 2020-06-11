Jett: The Far Shore is a space odyssey by the makers of Sword and Sworcery

Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery was a weird-ass and seminal indie game that's almost a decade old now. But I can still remember it perfectly. Hopefully the next game by the team at Superbrothers will leave just as much of an impression, and judging by the trailer shown at Sony's PlayStation 5 press conference I have a feeling it might.

It's called Jett: The Far Shore, and it seems to be a space exploration game with a very unique look. Just like Sword and Sworcery, it has a desaturated by striking aesthetic. It's not clear exactly what you do in the game, but I'm intrigued by the long shots of a spaceship gliding over tumultuous oceans and alongside giant alien skeletons. You can watch the trailer above to see for yourself.

The good news is we won't have to wait too long to find out what Jett: The Far Shore is really about. The game will released this winter on the Epic Games Store.