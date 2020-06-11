Popular

Jett: The Far Shore is a space odyssey by the makers of Sword and Sworcery

By

Check out this new trailer revealed at the PlayStation 5 press conference.

Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery was a weird-ass and seminal indie game that's almost a decade old now. But I can still remember it perfectly. Hopefully the next game by the team at Superbrothers will leave just as much of an impression, and judging by the trailer shown at Sony's PlayStation 5 press conference I have a feeling it might.

It's called Jett: The Far Shore, and it seems to be a space exploration game with a very unique look. Just like Sword and Sworcery, it has a desaturated by striking aesthetic. It's not clear exactly what you do in the game, but I'm intrigued by the long shots of a spaceship gliding over tumultuous oceans and alongside giant alien skeletons. You can watch the trailer above to see for yourself.

The good news is we won't have to wait too long to find out what Jett: The Far Shore is really about. The game will released this winter on the Epic Games Store.

Steven Messner
Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.
