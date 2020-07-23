Jack Black sings a psychedelic tune in the latest Psychonauts 2 trailer

A new trailer for Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 debuted during today's Xbox Games Showcase, showcasing Jack Black's role as a singing mote of light. The song accompanies Raz's journey through a level we haven't seen before, a bright, swirling, psychedelic area ruled over by musician with an eyeball for a head. There are hands with faces, massive tongues lolling out of walls, and all sorts of strange flora and fauna.

It looks like a long-lost Psychonauts level, which bodes well for fans of the original like me, though I'm concerned with just how close it hews to the original. Let's hope the combat takes a backseat or at least feels better this time around. Raz uses a time-freeze ability in both combat and platforming, showcasing some integration between platforming and combat. Looks neat.

There's a magic bus called the Feel Mobile, kaleidoscopic portal sequences, flying fish, and plenty more that defies logic if the existence of a Psychonauts 2 isn't already breaking your brain.

Unfortunately, the trailer didn't come with news of a release date, so 2021 is still the wide open window for Psychonauts 2.