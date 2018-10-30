Itch.io's Halloween sale runs until Thursday

Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store all kicked off their Halloween sales yesterday, and they all have really good deals on really good games. But if you're in the mood for something a little off the beaten path, you might also want to take a minute or two to check out the "Halloween Sale Picks" over at Itch.io.
Itch.io leans more toward fringier, "super-indie" games than the other platforms, so there's not a lot to see in the way of big-budget stuff. (Okay, basically nothing at all.) But there's still plenty of goodness to be had, such as:
- Rusty Lake Hotel - $1.50 (25 percent off)
- Catlateral Damage - $2.50 (75 percent off)
- Thumper - $10 (50 percent off)
- Russian Subway Dogs - $12 (20 percent off)
- Spacebase DF-9 - $2.50 (75 percent off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $6 (60 percent off)
- All Walls Must Fall - $7 (30 percent off)
- Speed Dating for Ghosts - $5 (50 percent off)
There's also a new Itch.io Selects bundle for Halloween on the table, with five games—WitchWay, Helping Hand, The Shrouded Isle, Monolith, and The Darkside Detective—going for $11. Itch.io's Halloween sale runs until 10 am PT on November 1.