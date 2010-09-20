It may not be time to panic about Good Old Games

At the weekend, the home page of beloved DRM-free classic games shop Good Old Games went down. It was replaced by a sober message saying that "unfortunately, we've decided that GOG.com simply cannot remain in its current form" and that "Working on GOG.com was a great adventure for all of us". But on the forums of a Polish financial website, someone posting as the head of parent company CD Projekt says ( in Polish ):

"Note, the date of the conference is probably 22nd, early Wednesday evening. Information about this soon on GOG.com (please do not panic after reading the information contained there:)"

In the meantime, if this is a hoax, what do you think? Over the line?