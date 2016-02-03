Invention is Runescape's first Elite skill

red:wave:Trimming armour, 10k gp!

Maybe soon that classic Runescape scam will have the ring of truth to it. My 12-year-old self is beside himself with the addition of a new skill to the enduring MMO that is enjoying its 15th anniversary. But not just any new skill—an Elite skill. glow1:Ooooooooo.

Invention is targeted at high-level players who have already passed level 80 in Smithing, Crafting and Divination, unlocking the ability to tweak your gear to specific situations like demon slaying or dragon smiting. You can even use it to debuff yourself, if you're looking for greater challenge, or create gadgets like pogo sticks in the vein of World of Warcraft's Engineering.

By the sound of it, Invention is the first of several Elite skills to come. A whole continent has crawled out of the sea in Old School Runescape.