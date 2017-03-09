Inside and Firewatch lead PC BAFTA nominations

Both Playdead's Inside and Campo Santo's Firewatch scooped Best Visual Art and Best Narrative respectively at last week's GDC awards—and the indie duo are among the most nominated games at next month's BAFTA Game Awards.

Sony and Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 leads the pack with eight nominations across the ceremony's 17 categories, however PC favourite Inside follows closely with seven, and Firewatch after that with six. Other PC stalwarts Overcooked, Overwatch and The Witness all have four nods; while Rocket League, Stardew Valley and DotA 2 feature in other fields.

Broken down, Inside is up for: Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Music, Narrative and Original Property. And Firewatch will compete for Best Game, Debut Game, Game Innovation, Narrative, Original Property and Performer.

After a cursory glance at the list of nominations in its entirety, which can be read in full over here, I'm interested to see who comes out on top of the Best Narrative bunch—with Dishonored 2, Firewatch, Inside, Mafia 3, Oxenfree, and Uncharted 4 all locking horns.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony held on April 6.