Indie FPS A New Zero has no animations, powered entirely by physics

If you've ever pondered what a game lacking any pre-cooked animations would look like, you'll want to check out A New Zero. Developed by one-man venture Cryptic Sea, the blocky FPS/vehicle combat hybrid relies solely on the physical force applied on objects -- legs propelling a body forward, a gun's recoil exerting a Newtonian reaction on its wielder -- instead of ubiquitous animation code. Visuals are also procedurally generated, chopping Zero's total size below a single megabyte. Think Jurassic Park Trespasser with more exploding building walls and fewer rubbery dinosaurs.

Zero's demo is at version 0.78 and a free download is available at Cryptic Sea's website .