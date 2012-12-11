IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad announced

Word comes through from 1C that the Russian publisher is teaming up with 777 Studios, creators of the Rise of Flight series, to form 1C Game Studios. This new developer's first project will be IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, the next game in the highly regarded (well, except for Cliffs of Dover) series of World War 2 flight sims.

The game will focus on the Eastern Front between 1942 and 1943. According to 1C, "the battle of Stalingrad was an important turning point for both the Soviet and German armies in WWII, with the air war playing an important role in the outcome."

The announcement promises both single and multiplayer scenarios, and teases "brand new gameplay modes." The team are prepping for take-off in early-2014.

The company also makes excited promises about what flight sim fans can expect from the new studio. "This partnership is also a turning point for the combat flight simulation genre that will streamline development of flight-simulation products and allow collaboration between former competitors." Which actually sounds rather sinister.

Certainly both IL-2 and the WW1 focused Rise of Flight have been well-received critically, and having the two studios reaffirming their commitment to the genre can only be a good thing. And Rise of Flight fans should have no fear of being grounded. 777's head, Jason Williams, has promised the team will also be producing additional content for the title.