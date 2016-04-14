Iggy & Scorch join Paragon's roster of heroes

Paragon is coming on apace, with Iggy & Scorch bringing the total heroes to 15. That's right—they're one hero, not two. Iggy is a pyromaniac goblin-thing, while Scorch is his oil-spewing steed.

As you might imagine with that much fire raging, the pair is all about lane control: flame turrets, Molotov cocktails, expanding oil slicks and the like.

Iggy & Scorch will be playable from April 21, assuming you've bought into Paragon's early access programme. If not, a free open beta is coming in Summer.