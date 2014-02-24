If Double Fine won't make Bad Golf 2, fans will

Earlier this month, Double Fine kicked off Amnesia Fortnight 2014 , an event in which you can vote on what prototypes the developer will work on and eventually release as a full game. Fans voted Mnemonic into the prototype phase as well as two of our picks : Steed and Dear Leader. Tragically, Patrick Hackett's pitch for Bad Golf 2 didn't make the cut, but that won't stop Double Fine fans, who decided to develop the game themselves.

The Double Fine community decided to tackle Bad Golf 2 after it was clear the game wasn't going to make it. Hackett loved the idea, offered his support, and now it seems like it's actually happening. The project has a wiki with ideas , including Hackett's design notes, a GitHub repository that is quickly filling up with assets, and a daunting list of thing things left to do .

If you want to contribute or just keep track of progress, you can find all the relevant information on the project on Double Fine's forums .

First pitched as Bad Golf during Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Bad Golf 2 follows the traditional rules of 3D golf games like Mario Golf, but adds a dash of crazy. Players play the game simultaneously, can disrupt competitors' shot by driving golf carts in front of them, and are scored based on a combination of fewest strokes, fastest times, and cart damage.