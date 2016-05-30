Ibuki heading to Street Fighter V - here's a trailer

And the next character to be added to Street Fighter V is...Ibuki. The ninja was first introduced in SFIII:Third Strike, and returned for Street Fighter IV. Now, perhaps inevitably, she's being added to SFV—there's no release date given, but it will probably be fairly soon, if previous characters are any indication. Here's a trailer:

Bombs! Bombs are the main difference to Ibuki's previous iterations, and who knows how they'll shake up her character. We do know how Guile reacts to these new throwables, however: by exploding, just a little bit.

As with the other characters, you can either buy ibuki with 'Fight Money', earned through play, or you can shell out for the Season Pass to be given access immediately.