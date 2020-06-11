I have no idea what's happening in this new Ghostwire: Tokyo trailer

I think I'm going to have to go frame-by-frame through the new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, because I have no idea what I just watched. The new game from Resident Evil and The Evil Within creator Shinji Mikami is set in Tokyo, I know that much. Beyond that, it's an absolute blur of wild imagery—headless school girls, demon-masked base jumpers, digital constructs... and first-person blasty hands?

Ghostwire: Tokyo looks like it's mixing virtual reality and the supernatural, with some kind of first-person combat where you blast enemies with finger guns. Don't miss the part where you seemingly rip the heart out of a faceless, sentient dummy.

We'll have more on Ghostwire: Tokyo as soon as we figure out what's happening.