HyperX is taking its much-loved Cloud II gaming headset wireless for $150

Kingston's HyperX Cloud II Wireless, a cordless version of what was once our favorite gaming headset, is now available to buy. It's priced at $150 in the US and $220 in Canada, undercutting the SteelSeries Arctis 9X, which we consider the best wireless gaming headset, by $50.

We have not tested the wireless model, though if it offers the same overall sound quality and comfort as the HyperX Cloud II (which was a rebranded Qpad QH-90), then it will be worth considering, especially at the asking price.

According to The Verge, that's exactly what it is—the same headset minus the permanently tethered cord. The specifications, however, are slightly different. Both headsets employ large 53mm drivers with neodymium magnets, but whereas the frequency response on the Cloud II is rated at 15Hz-25kHz, HyperX lists it as 15Hz-20kHz on the Cloud II Wireless.

There is a difference in the rated nominal sound pressure level as well, albeit in the wireless model's favor—looking at the product pages, it's been increased from 98±3dB to 104dB at 1kHz. In theory, this means the Cloud II Wireless should be able to get a little louder than the wired model.

Custom-tuned 7.1 virtual surround sound is part of the package, presumably with the same seven, algorithm-driven sound sources as the wired version. It also has a detachable, noise-cancelling microphone with built-in monitoring to make sure you're not inadvertently screaming at your teammates.

According to Kingston, you can get "over a day's worth of gaming" from a single charge, which is another way of saying up to 30 hours. For comparison, the Arctix 9X is rated for 20+ hours, though SteelSeries says its claim is based on testing with pink noise at 90dB over Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless simultaneously, "conditions that would drain other headsets within a few hours."

If you're interested in the Cloud II Wireless, you can order it directly from HyperX, and keep an eye out for our own review in the very near future.