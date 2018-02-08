Join PC Gamer Club for a chance at a Hunt: Showdown key

Update: The raffle is now live! Enter here.

Hunt: Showdown is a fun, creepy, and clever competitive survival game. Tomorrow we'll be giving out a very limited number of Steam keys (1000) for the Hunt closed alpha, which we've been playing this month.

You'll have two chances to get yourself a Hunt: Showdown key:

Enter the raffle that we'll publish tomorrow morning (US time) on this page.

Join PC Gamer Club, our community.

In both cases, key recipients will be randomly selected, and keys will be sent out via email. PC Gamer Club members will have a significantly better chance of receiving a key—if you want the best crack at getting a Hunt code, join PC Gamer Club now .

We're not sure exactly what time the keys will go out, but expect them to be distributed no more than 24 hours after we begin Friday morning. Watch this space tomorrow for more details, and a tip of our weathered, abomination-slaying cowboy hat to Crytek for letting us offer these keys to y'all.