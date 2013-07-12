Humble Weekly Sale features 15 Spiderweb Software RPGs

The internet resembles a crack trebuchet team at the moment, hurling game deals at us from all directions. A host of indie RPGs from Spiderweb Software are on offer through the current Humble Weekly Sale , all available DRM-free in a pay-what-you-want offer. The sale also gives you the option to split your payment, in any way you want, among the Spiderweb developers, charity, or as a tip to Humble Bundle itself.
The following Spiderweb Software RPGs are included:
- Geneforge Saga
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Avernum: The Great Trials Trilogy
- Avernum: First Trilogy
- Spiderweb Software game art and hint books
If you beat the average payment, you'll also get two more RPGs:
- Avernum: Escape from the Pit
- Nethergate: Resurrection
It's obviously not the only place you can spend your money online this week, but if you're feeling charitable, or you just want a great deal on a lot of old-school RPG content, this might be the package for you. Charitable payments benefit the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child's Play Charity . System requirements for the RPGs can be found here . For more about the games in the bundle, check out the video below featuring Spiderweb developer Jeff Vogel.