Humble Freedom Bundle has raised $4.2 million for charity, adds 16 new games [Updated]

Update: At roughly the halfway point, the Humble Freedom Bundle has raised more than $4.2 million, and now boasts an additional 16 games:

Color Sky (album not game)

Guns of Icarus Online

Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut

Rituals

Dangerous High School Girls in Trouble!

TIMEframe

JumpJet Rex

Potatoman Seeks the Troof

Hands-On Intro to Game Programming (book)

Ballistick

Team Indie

Luna's Wandering Stars

Rocket Birds: Hardboiled Chicken

Chroma Squad

Shutshimi

Beat Hazard Ultra

To be clear, you'll get the new games even if you purchased the bundle before they were added. Alas, with the good news comes a spot of bad: Subnautica has sold out, and is no longer available as part of the bundle.

Original story:

Humble Bundle has launched a new, one-week-only "Freedom Bundle" containing more than $600 worth of games, ebooks, and audio books. The package costs $30, and 100 percent of funds raised will go to three charities—the ACLU, Medecins Sans Frontiers/Doctors Without Borders, and the International Rescue Committee—with Humble Bundle matching the first $300,000 raised.

The bundle includes:

The Witness

Stardew Valley

Subnautica (Early Access)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Overgrowth (Early Access)

Nuclear Throne

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Invisible, Inc.

Super Meat Boy

World of Goo

Mushroom 11

No Time to Explain Remastered

The Stanley Parable

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition

The Swapper

Thirty Flights of Loving

Spirits

Human Resource Machine

ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS

2064: Read Only Memories

A Virus Named TOM

7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat

Mini Metro

Retro Game Crunch

Tower of Guns

Waking Mars

Song of the Deep

Monster Loves You!

AI War: Fleet Command

Sproggiwood

Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore a Fedora

Secrets of Raetikon

Girls Like Robots

Ellipsis Streamling (Early Access)

Ninja Pizza Girl

Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball

There's a lot of really good stuff in there, and the audio/ebooks department is no slouch either:

Information Doesn't Want To Be Free

Walkaway: Chapter One Preview

R in a Nutshell, Second Edition

The Boys Volume 1: The Name of the Game

A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online

Any Empire

Unlike most Humble Bundles, this one is a $30 minimum, although you can kick in more if you're feeling generous. Payments can be divided as you like between the ACLU, MSF, and IRC, and the Freedom Bundle page teases that "more content may be coming soon!"

"We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all," Humble said. "We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in defense of justice, human rights, and civil rights."

The Humble Freedom Bundle is live now and will run until 11 am PT on February 20.