Humble Freedom Bundle has raised $4.2 million for charity, adds 16 new games [Updated]

Update: At roughly the halfway point, the Humble Freedom Bundle has raised more than $4.2 million, and now boasts an additional 16 games:
- Color Sky (album not game)
- Guns of Icarus Online
- Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut
- Rituals
- Dangerous High School Girls in Trouble!
- TIMEframe
- JumpJet Rex
- Potatoman Seeks the Troof
- Hands-On Intro to Game Programming (book)
- Ballistick
- Team Indie
- Luna's Wandering Stars
- Rocket Birds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Chroma Squad
- Shutshimi
- Beat Hazard Ultra
To be clear, you'll get the new games even if you purchased the bundle before they were added. Alas, with the good news comes a spot of bad: Subnautica has sold out, and is no longer available as part of the bundle.
Original story:
Humble Bundle has launched a new, one-week-only "Freedom Bundle" containing more than $600 worth of games, ebooks, and audio books. The package costs $30, and 100 percent of funds raised will go to three charities—the ACLU, Medecins Sans Frontiers/Doctors Without Borders, and the International Rescue Committee—with Humble Bundle matching the first $300,000 raised.
The bundle includes:
- The Witness
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica (Early Access)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Overgrowth (Early Access)
- Nuclear Throne
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Invisible, Inc.
- Super Meat Boy
- World of Goo
- Mushroom 11
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- The Stanley Parable
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Swapper
- Thirty Flights of Loving
- Spirits
- Human Resource Machine
- ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- A Virus Named TOM
- 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
- Mini Metro
- Retro Game Crunch
- Tower of Guns
- Waking Mars
- Song of the Deep
- Monster Loves You!
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sproggiwood
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore a Fedora
- Secrets of Raetikon
- Girls Like Robots
- Ellipsis Streamling (Early Access)
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
There's a lot of really good stuff in there, and the audio/ebooks department is no slouch either:
- Information Doesn't Want To Be Free
- Walkaway: Chapter One Preview
- R in a Nutshell, Second Edition
- The Boys Volume 1: The Name of the Game
- A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online
- Any Empire
Unlike most Humble Bundles, this one is a $30 minimum, although you can kick in more if you're feeling generous. Payments can be divided as you like between the ACLU, MSF, and IRC, and the Freedom Bundle page teases that "more content may be coming soon!"
"We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all," Humble said. "We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in defense of justice, human rights, and civil rights."
The Humble Freedom Bundle is live now and will run until 11 am PT on February 20.