Humble Capcom Bundle nets you Strider for $1

Capcom still has a pretty good hit rate, and that's why the latest Humble Bundle is so appealing. It discounts many of their recent hits including the DMC reboot, Ultra Street Fighter IV, and *cough* Resident Evil 5, offering them up for practically nothing. On top of that, the $1 tier is the best I've seen for ages. Chucking a single simoleon Humble's way will get you Strider, the first episode of Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Bionic Commando: Rearmed, and Lost Planet 3, which isn't quite as bad as people like to make out.

You might want to beat the average to get Resi Revelations 1, DmC, Resi 5 and some other, unannounced games. You might want to stump up $15 for Ultra SFIV and some Resi 5 DLC as well.

And, if you're a repeat Humbler, you might want to keep an eye on its upcoming monthly subscription program, which will offer a new set of free games every lunar cycle.