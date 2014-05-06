Humble Bundle Spring Sale discounts Batman: Arkham Origins, South Park: Stick of Truth, more

Spring is in the air. It's horrible. The air is more pollen than O2 at this point, and if you have allergies like I do every inhale is a misery. Rather than enjoy the sunshine, why not close all your windows, pull down the blinds, and download a mess of games from the Humble Bundle Spring Sale? What you buy should last you until this whole season blows over and it's safe to go outside again.

The Humble Bundle Spring Sale lasts until May 21, and includes daily flash sales alongside longer discounts. Today's best bargain is Batman: Arkham Origins , down from its regular price of $30 to $7.50. The other flash sale today is TowerFall: Ascension , down from $15 to $10. It may not be the deepest discount, but if you're looking to pick up the game it's a pretty great price.

Other good deals include The Walking Dead: 400 Days for $1.25, Trine for $1, and indie puzzle/music game Auditorium for $1.40. Humble Bundle says it will have hundreds of games on sale throughout, so it's worth checking up on the page every day.