Humble Bundle has raised $6.5 million for COVID-19 relief

You may remember the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle because it was a great deal, or because somebody dropped a fat $10k on it , but other people are going to remember it for a different reason: It saved lives. Humble has announced that the bundle was a “huge success,” bringing in over $6.5 million US for charity and selling over 200,000 bundles. 100% of the money raised went to charities like Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, Partners In Health, and International Rescue Committee. The money will go to delivering protective gear to health workers, providing resources to at-risk populations, and medical care for infected patients.

In a statement to Humble, Doctors Without Borders said this of the money’s impact: “We will receive close to $1.5M in donations, which will enable our teams to launch emergency programs to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the hardest-hit communities, care for infected patients, and respond to the pandemic’s consequences on local health systems.” Direct Relief cited the Humble campaign as a “wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”