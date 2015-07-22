Humble Bundle goes Jumbo (again)

Humble Jumbo Bundle 4 is a nice collection of words to say. Not the 4, so much, but certainly the rest. Give your mouth a treat by saying them aloud right now. (Incidentally, how has there not been a Humble Jumble Bundle yet?)

That's enough mouth fun for one day. Humble Jumbo Bundle 4 is also a nice collection of games, all organised into different pay-what-your-want tiers.

The most basic tier will get you Outland: Special Edition, Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes and Mercenary Kings. Beat the average—currently $4.63—and you'll also get Endless Space: Emperor Edition, The Stanley Parable and The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II.

At the very top end, you can pay $18 or more to get Space Engineers added to the mix.

There's some good stuff there. The Stanley Parable is excellent, and Endless Space is a decent 4X strategy—albeit not quite as good as Amplitude's follow-up, Endless Legend.

The bundle will be available for two weeks, and additional games will be added later in its run. The proceeds can be split between the developers, Humble, and this bundle's two charities, Save The Children and charity:water.