Humble Bundle drops an all-charity package to help fight Covid-19 in India and Brazil

Humble Bundle recently came under fire for planned changes to its payment system (ultimately walked back) that put a tight limit on the amount of money that its customers could donate to charity. Its latest bundle, though, is all about charity: 100% of funds raised by the Heal Covid-19 Bundle will go to combat deadly outbreaks in India and Brazil.
It's a hell of a good bundle, too. Unlike most pay-what-you-want packages, this one goes for a flat $20, which gets you a beefier-than-usual selection of games:
- Into the Breach
- Baba Is You
- BioShock Remastered
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Undertale
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Tooth and Tail
- The Witness
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Superhot
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Portal Knights
- Wargroove
- Brutal Legend
- Death Squared
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Pinstripe
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Dwarfs!?
- Dead in Bermuda
- Bury Me, My Love
But it's not just games, oh no. There are also books:
- The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
- Ultimate Sh*t Hits the Fan Survival Guide
- You Can Do All Things
- Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation
- Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape
- Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You're Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed
- Locked content Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
And a few apps:
- Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18
- Ashampoo Backup Pro 14
- Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7
- Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition
The only downside to this bundle is the likelihood that most people already own at least some of those games it contains—it's not exactly a collection of cutting edge new releases, after all. But it's a great way to get caught up on stuff you may have missed, and get behind a really good cause at the same time. The Humble Heal Covid-19 Bundle will be available until May 19.