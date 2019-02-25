'Huge' free Dead Cells DLC coming this spring

Dead Cells is really good: "A stellar action platformer with gorgeous presentation and excellent combat" that earned 90/100 in our review and a place on the list of our favorite games of 2018. Later this year it will also get some DLC, and today you can get an early look at what's coming.

The footage is included in a Red Bull Gaming mini-documentary on French developer Motion Twin, which has been around for nearly two decades but was focused on free-to-play "casual" games prior to the creation of Dead Cells. The video looks at the risks Motion Twin took with the project, and how the game evolved from its initial design as a "strategy game with a preparation phase" that the developers quite frankly acknowledge was "fucking boring."

The DLC-specific bit starts at around 9:00. "We're going to release a huge DLC we've been working on for nine months," artist Noémie Szmrzsik-Cohard says in the video. "It's going to be free, and the players are going to freak out."

"The game as it is right now, it's complete, but we really want to have an extra layer of quality on it," lead designer Sébastien Bénard says. "The DLC is really all about putting a proper conclusion to the story, and to explain things a little bit more and give the player new ways to understand the game world."

The Dead Cells DLC is expected to be out in the spring, and will be playable at PAX East, which runs March 28-31.