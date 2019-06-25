HTC's new Vive Cosmos VR headset has inside-out tracking and a high-res display

HTC has teased the first specs of its upcoming Vive Cosmos VR headset, which it first unveiled at CES earlier this year. The Vive Cosmos is a PC-powered VR headset that uses six on-board cameras for inside-out tracking, similar to the Oculus Rift S.

Earlier this week, HTC's Facebook page teased the Vive Cosmos, showing off its new design—namely a flip-up design for when you want to see your surroundings without taking the headset off, and a modular faceplate that we still don't know much about. Today we have a few more details ahead of the full spec reveal planned for next week:

The Vive Cosmos has an LCD display with a combined 2880x1700 combined resolution (1440x1700 per eye), which is higher than both the Rift S (1280x1440 per eye) and the new Valve Index (1440x1600 per eye). HTC's teaser says "experience VR at 90 fps," presumably indicating a 90 Hz refresh rate—higher than the Rift S (80 Hz) but lower than the Valve Index (120 Hz).

Most interesting about the design, the Vive Cosmos features a modular faceplate that can be popped off and replaced. So far we haven't seen any other options for what could go on here, but HTC is considering it a play toward future-proofing your VR setup. As it stands, two of the six cameras on the Cosmos are located on the faceplate, so potential future replacements could possibly add more cameras or some other sensor to the headset without needing to replace the whole thing.

Finally, the Cosmos has a new controller design, though they don't look terribly different from most VR controllers. As far as I can tell, they don't feature any sort of finger-tracking like the Valve Index, though there are a number of triggers for grip-like controls. How will it stack up against the best VR headsets? We'll let you know when it eventually comes in for full testing.