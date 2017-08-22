HP's Omen X gaming laptop tops 10 pounds and is built to overclock

The only distinction HP wants you to make between a high-end desktop and its Omen X laptop is the form factor. Otherwise, feel free to configure this thing into a beast, and then feed it a healthy overclock to boot.

What's that, you're not keen on overclocking a laptop? Neither are we, usually. But in this case, HP says its Omen X is more than up to the task.

"Built for gaming enthusiasts and esports athletes seeking maximum performance, the Omen X Laptop is engineered with the thermals to support unlocked CPUs to allow for overclocking, and factory-overclocked GPUs and memory options for superb gaming performance in a stunning design," HP pitches in its press release.

Overclocking isn't something that's typically done on a laptop because there is only so much airflow to go around. The Omen X is a rare exception. It combines high-performance fans and an integrated vapor chamber with four 3.5mm heat pipes to whisk heat away from the GPU and CPU to the four rear corner-mounted radiators. So go head and push clockspeeds beyond stock settings, HP encourages.

The Omen X is a large system with a 17.3-inch display available in 4K or 120Hz 1080p. Both options feature Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth visuals. It measures 16.73 x 12.88 x 1.43 inches and weighs 10.69 pounds, so nobody is going to confuse this with an ultrabook or a thin and light system.

You can deck this thing out with unlocked Core i7 processor options, XMP memory options with tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, and factory overclocked graphics cards up to a GeForce GTX 1080.

To prevent storage from being a bottleneck, you can also opt for PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, and toss in a 7,200 RPM HDD for bulk storage.

Other amenities include a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, DTS Headphone:X support, USB 3.1 and 3.0 connectivity, and even a translucent window to see the inside of the laptop, further blurring the line between a laptop and a desktop.

All of this goodness will cost you, however—the Omen X will be available in November starting at $1,999.