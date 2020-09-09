Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War multiplayer reveal here

If you're looking for a place to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War multiplayer reveal, you've found one. Later today we'll be getting the first official footage of the game's PvP component, which will give you a taste of the environments and modes in which you'll be repeatedly dying and respawning—well, if you're anything like me, anyway.

Either way, while today's stream won't technically be the first time many of us have seen Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's multiplayer mode—it was accidentally streamed to Twitch last week—this will be the first official look at the next iteration of Black Ops PvP. And presumably we'll be getting a little longer than a few minutes this time.

So, if you're in the mood for the fast, chaotic multiplayer action for which the series is known, you don't need to go anywhere. Here's everything you need to know about the Cold War multiplayer reveal, from when it starts to what we can expect to see.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War multiplayer reveal?

The multiplayer reveal starts on Wednesday, September 9—today, in other words. Here's when it's on in various timezones:

10 am PT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm BST

7 pm CEST

3 am AEST (September 10)

The reveal will be available across the Call of Duty channels on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, but I've embedded the Twitch stream at the top of this article so you don't need to go anywhere. No unnecessary clicking needed.

What to expect

It's not clear what we'll be seeing on the stream, but hopefully we'll at least be seeing brand new maps and modes. We already know that there will be battle passes for Cold War, a "steady stream" of post-launch DLC, cross-gen gameplay, and a new Zombies mode, however.

It will also be interesting to see how Cold War's multiplayer works with Activision's other hugely popular online mode, Warzone. The wider reveal of the game was heavily linked with the mode as clues and hints pertaining to the announcement trailer dropped along with special Warzone bunker codes, but this time there's no sign of Warzone featuring in the multiplayer stream.

Progression in Modern Warfare's standard multiplayer offering syncs nicely with Warzone at the moment, and Treyarch has said that shared progression and items will be implemented between Cold War and Warzone. We already know Treyarch is not developing a sequel to its previous battle royale mode, Blackout, so it'll be intriguing to see how the relationship between standard Call of Duty multiplayer and Warzone develops.

Experience the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer. #BlackOpsColdWar📅 September 9🕰 10:00am PT pic.twitter.com/FMacHLniHMSeptember 3, 2020

The Call of Duty Twitter account has given us a taste of what we'll see in the reveal with the short clip above. In it we can see a desert environment featuring caverns and open areas, with dune buggies and helicopters. Could this be a Ground War-style map in Cold War? Warzone has certainly shown that players have a taste for large battlefields.

If last week's leaked multiplayer footage is anything to go by, though, we may be seeing more of the 1980's Miami map in the official reveal. In the footage we see two teams of six fighting it out while defending a VIP. Search and Destroy players, plus potential Rainbow Six Siege defectors will no doubt be keen to see more of this mode.

From there, we'll have to wait and see. What we do know is that the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War release date is November 13, so we haven't got long to wait to enjoy the high-octane multiplayer we'll be seeing more of today.