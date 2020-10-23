Are you trying to figure out how to use the Phasmophobia crucifix? Don't worry, so is everyone else. The crucifix can help you stop a ghost from hunting and killing you, but it can be difficult to tell if it's actually working.

Phasmophobia is still in Early Access, so there are semi-regular updates to how different items work. The crucifix may be a target for changes, but I'll update this guide to reflect those if they happen. Either way, this is what you need to know about how to use the crucifix in Phasmophobia right now.

How to use the Phasmophobia crucifix

In short:

Buy a crucifix before a job and add it to your equipment list before leaving.

Identify the ghost's favorite room and bring the crucifix there.

Throw the crucifix near where you believe the ghost will appear.

Using a crucifix sounds easy—you just chuck it on the ground, right? But there is a bit of strategy involved in making sure you're actually using it properly. One of the most important things to remember is that it has an effective radius of three meters (five against a Banshee). When a ghost starts hunting you, it will check to see if it has spawned within the radius of a crucifix. If yes, the hunt is prevented. If not, your flashlight will start flickering, and you'll need to run and hide.

This means that the best place to put a crucifix is in the ghost's favorite room. If it's a small room, you may be able to prevent a hunt just by throwing it right in the center. That said, if the ghost's favorite room is a large one like a garage or a room in a farmhouse or school, you'll have a tougher time getting the coverage you need with that method. If the crucifix doesn't prevent the hunt from starting, you're still in danger. After a hunt begins, the ghost can walk right past a crucifix to reach you without trouble.

There's some debate as to whether or not a Phasmophobia crucifix will work while held in your hand. Players seem to have all sorts of conflicting evidence on this point, so to be safe, just make sure you put it on the ground. You need those hands for your other tools anyway, right?

Crucifix tips

It has an effective radius of three meters (five against a banshee).

The crucifix has two 'charges': It can only prevent a hunt twice before disappearing.

There isn't any indication yet to tell you if crucifix 'charge' has been used.

At present, Kinetic Games is working on a way of showing you if your crucifix has successfully stopped a hunt, so keep an eye out for that change. The number of charges and effective radius of a crucifix have also changed during development and could potentially change again.