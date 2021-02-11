How to find and mine iron in Valheim

Looking for Valheim iron? Unlike Valheim flint and stone, you won't stumble across a bar of valuable iron on your travels. This useful resource has to be mined and smelted before you can begin crafting more durable tools and armour. There are a few steps involved in extracting and processing this raw material, but I can assure you it's worth the effort.

You'll need to venture into more dangerous territory to find Valheim scrap iron, so you'll need your best armour and weapons on hand for the job. It's also impossible to teleport with metal ores, so prepare for a long stroll, and pack a few extra supplies to keep you going. Here's what you need to know about Valheim iron, including how to find, mine, and smelt it.

Valheim iron ore: Where to find and mine the precious resource

Before you can begin crafting shiny axes and longswords, you need to get your hands on some scrap iron. This material is essentially just iron ore, and it can be found in Muddy Scrap Piles. These deposits can be mined in the Sunken Crypts in the Swamp region. Visiting these biomes isn't exactly a walk in the park, and you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for hostile mobs. That said, once you have a pile of scrap iron safely nestled in your inventory, you'll see that was worth the treacherous journey.

Unfortunately, I can't point you to the exact location of this zone, as Valheim's procedurally-generated world is different for everyone. However, the Swamp is a darker area that will be displayed as a named region on your map after you discover it (pictured below). The Sunken Crypts are stone structures with green torches outside.

To access the Sunken Crypts, you first need to score a Swamp Key. These drop when you beat a Valheim boss called The Elder. You can find this scary tree-like creature in the Black Forest, but you'll need a set of specific items to beat it, including tough armor and flame arrows before taking on this brute.

After that gruelling fight, with the Swamp Key in hand, enter the Sunken Crypts and search for Muddy Scrap Piles. Use a pickaxe to mine these deposits for scrap iron. It's also worth checking the chests in the crypts as they often contain more materials, including more scrap iron. Once you've got a stash of this material in your inventory, you need to smelt it to create iron bars.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim scrap iron: Let's get smelting

Once you have your smelter (stone x20 and surtling core x5) up and running, you can begin using coal to smelt copper, tin, iron, and silver. Just remember that you'll need two units of coal per bar. One unit of scrap iron will create one unit of iron when smelted.

Consider how you'd like to spend your reserve of iron, rather than crafting something straight away. If you're keen to take on more bosses, iron weapons and armour are your best bet. However, if you'd rather improve your base, investing in a stonecutter (wood x10, iron x2, stone x4) is worthwhile. This station can be placed near a workbench, so you can begin building stone structures.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

After you've smelted a stack of iron, here are all the items you can craft:

Iron atgeir

Iron axe

Iron pickaxe

Battleaxe

Huntsman bow

Ironhead arrow

Iron sword

Iron longsword

Iron helmet

Iron scale mail

Iron greaves

Iron tower shield

Iron nails

Iron mace

Banded shield

You'll also unlock these iron building recipes: