The best builds for Razor in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best Genshin Impact Razor build? Razor is miHoYo's Princess Mononoke, a boy of the wolves who fights with his wild brethren by his side. A DPS Electro fighter armed with a Claymore, Razor is a useful member of any party. He's a highly dependable character, good at everything, but falls short of greatness. That said, as a four-star character, he's much easier to acquire than some of Genshin Impact's more elite individuals. Handy for players looking to avoid sacrificing their money to the gacha gods.

Genshin Impact can be funny, but with most of the characters being nobles, politicians, or actual gods, your party can be a little aloof. Razor, a boy raised in the wild who speaks in broken, animalistic sentences, is a great foil for that. Oh, and he's not bad in battle either. So, here's how to get Razor in Genshin Impact, and some builds for the hero once you've done that.

How to get Razor in Genshin Impact

Honestly, you'll probably get Razor by accident. He's part of the Wanderlust Invocation banner, a permanent promotion also home to five-star characters Diluc, Jean, Mona, Qiqi, and Keqing, as well as 13 other four-star characters and a lot of weapons. Chances are you'll be after a five-star character (with a measly pull chance of 0.6 percent), but end up with Razor (who, alongside the other 13 four-stars in the banner, has a pull chance of 2.2 percent).

Even if you didn't plan to land Razor, he can still be a great party member if you know how to use him.

Genshin Impact Razor overview

Razor is a DPS Claymore fighter, and provides a steady mix of regular attacks, Electro damage, one-on-one combat, AoE damage, party buffs, and recharge boosts. He's a real utility man, basically a healing ability away from being a Genshin Impact Swiss Army Knife. He probably wouldn't make anybody's dream team ahead of his five-star competition, but he's a malleable party member no matter who else you have in your ranks.

Normal attack: Steel Fang

Normal Attack: Razor performs four consecutive non-Electro strikes.

Charged Attack: Razor swirls around and attacks all nearby enemies, ending with a powerful slash. This move drains Stamina.

Razor swirls around and attacks all nearby enemies, ending with a powerful slash. This move drains Stamina. Plunging Attack: Razor strikes down and deals AoE damage upon landing.

Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder

Razor swings forwards, dealing Electro damage through electric claws. For every hit, Razor will gain an Electro Sigil, stacking up to three. Charging Claw and Thunder with these Sigils will create an AoE thunderstorm which deals huge Electro damage.

Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Razor summons an Electro wolf to fight alongside him, raising his Speed stat and Electro resistance, and granting him Immunity to any Electro-adjacent status. The wolf itself will attack with Electro damage every time Razor launches a Normal Attack, but will disable Razor's Charged Attack.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Passives

Awakening: Decreases Claw and Thunder's cooldown by 18 percent.

Decreases Claw and Thunder's cooldown by 18 percent. Hunger: When Razor's Energy drops below half, its recharge rate increases by 30 percent.

When Razor's Energy drops below half, its recharge rate increases by 30 percent. Wolvensprint: All party members' Stamina consumption drops by 20 percent.

Constellations

Wolf's Instinct: Razor gets a 10 percent damage increase for 8 seconds after picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle.

Razor gets a 10 percent damage increase for 8 seconds after picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle. Suppression: Razor's Critical Hit rate against enemies with less than 30 percent HP increases by 10 percent.

Razor's Critical Hit rate against enemies with less than 30 percent HP increases by 10 percent. Soul Companion: Increases Lightning Fang's level by 3.

Increases Lightning Fang's level by 3. Bite: Enemies have 15 percent lower Defence for seven seconds during Claw and Thunder's thunderstorm.

Enemies have 15 percent lower Defence for seven seconds during Claw and Thunder's thunderstorm. Sharpened Claws: Increases Claw and Thunder's level by 3.

Increases Claw and Thunder's level by 3. Lupus Fulguris: Razor's Claymore charges up every 10 seconds, with his next Normal Attack releasing lightning that deals 100 percent of Razor's attack stat as Electro damage. Also, any non-Lightning Fang lightning strike gives Razor an Electro Sigil to charge Claw and Thunder.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Best Genshin Impact Razor build: Example set ups

Razor is best suited to a standard DPS role, focusing on his Electro abilities. However, you may have some top-tier DPS fighters already, and are looking to Razor to fill a gap. In that case, he can also act as a support fighter.

Electro DPS

Four-star weapon

Razor is more likely to be utilized by F2P players who are pulling packs rarely, so it seems stupid to suggest pairing him with a five-star weapon you aren’t going to pull. This being the case, here's the best alternative. His five-star build can be found below though, just in case.

Prototype Aminus: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50 percent chance to deal an additional 240 percent attack damage to enemies within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Five-star weapon

If you are looking to pair Razor with a five-star Claymore, look no further than the Wolf's Gravestone; a fitting weapon for the wolf boy.

Wolf's Gravestone: Increases attack by 20 percent. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30 percent HP increase all party members' attack by 40 percent for 12 seconds. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Artifact

Gladiator's Finale Set: 2 parts: 18 percent extra attack damage. 4 parts: 35 percent extra attack damage for Claymore attacks.

Support

Weapons

Razor should use the same weapons as the DPS recommendation, with the Artifact set changing.

Artifact