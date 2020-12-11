If you're a huge Witcher fan—and let's face it, who isn't?—you may want to know how to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Witcher gear. This includes the Black Unicorn katana, based on a sword of the same name from The Witcher—as well as various other goodies—is available to V in Night City by simply connecting your game to a GOG account.

You may recognise the Black Unicorn sword from both The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 where it was a crafted weapon in both, as well as additionally appearing as a relic in The Witcher 3. If you're curious as to how the Black Unicorn stacks up against other weapons in the game, you can check out its stats below:

164.2 DPS

55 damage

2.99 attacks per second

+41-50 physical damage

+7% crit chance

+10% bleeding chance

The Witcher sword is part of the gift package you'll receive when you connect your game to a GOG account, along with a plushie, two t-shirts—which feature Witcher and GOG designs—and a Wolf School Witcher jacket.

How to get The Witcher gear in Cyberpunk 2077

The good news is, you don't even need to have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through GOG to claim these rewards. If you haven't already done so, head to GOG and sign up for an account. Once that's done, and you've installed the game on your chosen platform—whether that's Steam, Epic Games Store, or GOG itself—log in to the REDlauncher through your GOG account.

And that's it. Now when you play Cyberpunk 2077, the rewards will show up in the stash in V's apartment as soon as they become available.