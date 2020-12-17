Wondering how to romance Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077? There are a number of Cyberpunk 2077 romance options available in your time in Night City. Along with the four main romance arcs, there are a few minor romances that can kick off for V—providing you make the right choices along the way.

Meredith Stout is a Militech agent that you can encounter fairly early on in Act 1. It's possible to miss her completely, though, so if you're pretty far into the game, you may just have to kiss Meredith goodbye. So to speak. Everyone else, read on to find out everything you need to know to start the Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith Stout romance.

Below you'll find information relating to 'The Pickup' main story quest so be aware of spoilers for the early part of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith Stout romance: How to win her over

Meredith Stout is interested in both male and female Vs, so you're in with a chance here no matter what choice you made during Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation. She isn't one of the main romance options and so even if successful, you'll only end up having a one-time encounter. So, if you've got something more long-term in mind, you'll need to look elsewhere.

You'll first have the opportunity to meet Meredith during The Pickup main story quest when you have the choice of meeting with her before heading to the All Foods Warehouse. It's possible to skip this meeting with Meredith altogether, as it's an optional step that can be ignored for the purposes of the quest. But if you want to start something with her, it's probably a good idea to at least let her know you exist, so start with giving Meredith a call and head to the meeting place.

You'll be offered various dialogue options during your meeting with Meredith and it doesn't matter which you choose. It also doesn't seem to matter whether you accept her infected credchip or not.

Next, head to the All Foods Warehouse to continue with the mission. There will be some very important decisions to make here which will affect your chances of getting some alone time with Meredith later.

If you refused the infected credchip: Shoot Cyberpunk 2077 Royce during the conversation with him.

Shoot Cyberpunk 2077 Royce during the conversation with him. If you accepted the infected credchip: Either buy the Flathead with the infected credchip or shoot Royce during the conversation.

All of these scenarios mean that after you escape the gang's hideout, you'll get an additional mission objective to talk to Meredith and she'll arrive in a car shortly after. Later in the game, Meredith will contact you and suggest meeting at a motel. Obviously you want to agree to this, so head to the No-Tell Motel—press J to bring up your mission log and track the 'Venus in Furs' quest for the exact location—and Meredith will be waiting for you in room 6.

There is no option to enter into a long-term romance with Meredith Stout and you'll simply receive a text message from her after the hook-up. Harsh!