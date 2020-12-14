Want to know how to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077? You'll first meet Judy fairly early on in the main story, during The Heist quest. She's the Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance technician that Evelyn introduces you to and she'll help walk you through your first experience with the Braindance technology.

There are a number of Cyberpunk 2077 romance options to be pursued throughout the game, but how can you cosy up with Judy and turn what starts off as a casual acquaintance into something more intimate and long-term? Read on to find out how you can get started with the Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez romance, though beware of spoilers below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez romance: How to woo Judy

To start, Judy will only be interested in V romantically if she has a female voice tone and body type—sorry fellas. Once you've first been introduced at Lizzie's Bar in Watson, you won't see Judy again for a while but if you get the opportunity to talk to her, take it. And obviously show your interest if a dialogue option presents itself.

Once you reach Act 2 in the main story of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll meet up with Judy again. You can go and talk to her to find out the whereabouts of Evelyn and there will be several more main story quests that follow on from this which involve her. Once you've completed the Double Life main story mission, you'll get a call from Judy about 24 hours later, starting the Both Sides, Now sidequest.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You'll receive more sidequests from Judy at varying intervals now, so keep an eye on your phone. The next is Ex-Factor, followed by Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution, then finally you'll be confronted with the Cyberpunk 2077 Pisces choice during the quest with the same name. You'll be offered a number of (timed) options and it's important that you either refuse to go along with Maiko's plan or if you do, you don't accept the payment from Maiko.

Once Pisces has been completed, you'll have to wait for 24 more hours to receive the Pyramid Song sidequest from Judy where you'll finally get together with her. Just make sure you take every opportunity to show you affection—stay the night when she offers, and kiss or hug her when given that option too. Following some cosy-time, you'll be given the chance to talk to her and you'll be able to choose to start a long-term relationship with Judy.