Popular

How many missions are in the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign?

By

Here's a list of Vanguard's campaign missions.

Call of Duty: Vanguard missions list
(Image credit: Alex Tonga/Activision)

Wondering how many missions are in the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign? If you're thinking about completing the campaign before jumping into Multiplayer or Zombies modes, you may want to know how many missions you'll need to get through. 

The mission names are listed below, so if you'd rather avoid any potential spoilers, click away now—everyone else, with me. Here's the Call of Duty: Vanguard missions list, as well as roughly how long it might take. 

Call of Duty Vanguard campaign missions list 

The story of Vanguard is set in the World War 2 era, and it follows the members of a special forces team as a number of flashbacks help tell their story. The campaign has a total of nine main missions, though we're still ascertaining if there are any side missions or alternative ending missions to add to that total. 

In comparison, both Modern Warfare and Cold War had more individual missions, though some of the latter's were just 'briefings'. But if you're looking for a list so you can gauge how far through the campaign you are, bear in mind that later missions are generally more hectic, so may take a few attempts to get through them successfully depending on your chosen difficulty.

 Here's a list of the missions in Call of Duty: Vanguard: 

  • Phoenix
  • Operation Tonga
  • Stalingrad
  • The Battle of Midway
  • Numa Numa Trail
  • Lady Nightingale
  • The Rats of Tobruk
  • The Battle of El Alamein
  • The Fourth Reich

If you're curious about what else the latest Call of Duty instalment offers, here's everything we know about Vanguard.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments