Horizon Zero Dawn's PC release date is August 7

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most visually striking games on the Playstation 4, but I think it's probably going to look twice as good when it launches on PC on August 7. After months of rumors and a confirmation that the game was headed to PC later this summer, developer Guerrilla Games has updated the Steam page today to give an exact date.

Honestly, I'm pretty excited. I played around 15 hours of Horizon back when it first launched but, like too many games, abandoned it only because I got distracted by something else. That was a mistake because I frequently think about the story and I've been itching to start it again. Its August 7 PC release seems like the perfect timing.

Labeled the Complete Edition, the PC version comes bundled with the Frozen Wilds expansion and some in-game goodies like cosmetics and some items that you'll definitely use for all of an hour before a better upgrade comes along. Oh well.

On the visual side of things, the PC version will feature some significant improvements, including unlocked frame rates, support for widescreen displays, enhanced graphical options and effects, and a built-in benchmarking tool.

Horizon Zero Dawn arrives on August 7. If you don't know much about the game, we have a great overview of why people are so excited or it to come to PC that you should check out.