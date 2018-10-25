Hollow Knight team named Studio of the Year at the Australian Game Development Awards

It's all games, all the time at the moment in Melbourne, with developers from around the world gathering to take part in Melbourne International Games Week. And last night MIGW culminated in the local games industry's night of nights, the Australian Game Developers' Awards. The winners were selected by the Game Developers' Association of Australia, and Hollow Knight devs Team Cherry walked away with the prestigious Studio of the year award.

The Voxel Agents won Game of the Year, for The Gardens Between. Here's the full list of winners:

● Hien Pham - It Will Be Hard

● Sav Ferguson - That Boy Is A Monstr

● Protostar Games - Super Starfish

● Massive Monster - The Adventure Pals

● Paper House - Paperbark

● Opaque - Earthlight

● Mountains - Florence

● Robot House - Rumu

● Industry Champion Award: Liam Esler

● Adam Lancman Award: Giselle Rosman

● Game of the Year: The Gardens Between - The Voxel Agents

● Studio of the Year: Team Cherry

Melbourne International Games Week is "Asia Pacific’s largest digital games celebration", and takes place in the week leading up to PAX Australia, which kicks off tomorrow.

Congrats to all the winners, and see you at PAX!