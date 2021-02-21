Hideo Kojima's book will be published in English this year

The designer, writer, and director of videogames including Snatcher, Policenauts, Death Stranding, and, oh yeah, those Metal Gear Solid things, Hideo Kojima has also written a book. A collection of essays published in Japan in 2019, it's all about about the pop culture that inspired and influenced his approach to games. Plus, it includes a conversation with musician Gen Hoshino, who appears on the Death Stranding soundtrack and whose late-night radio show Kojima was a guest on.

The Japanese edition was published with the English title 'The Gifted Gene and My Lovable Memes'. Which is amusing but perhaps a slight mistranslation, given that the introduction for the paperback edition gave it more sensibly as 'The Memes I Love'. In English Kojima's book will be published with a less quirky title as The Creative Gene, and the subtitle 'How books, movies, and music inspired the creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid'.

Kojima Productions began hiring staff for a new game last year, which may or may not be a sequel to our 2020 Game of the Year, Death Stranding. It probably won't be the horror game collaboration with Junji Ito that was rumored to be in the works.

The Creative Gene will be published on October 12, 2021, by Viz Media.

Thanks, Polygon.