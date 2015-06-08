Popular

Heroes of the Storm is getting a Diablo-themed update

It only "launched" earlier this month, but already Blizzard is preparing for the first major update to Heroes of the Storm. It's called Eternal Conflict, and it'll focus specifically on the battle between good, evil and repetitive strain injury that is Diablo 3.

It will feature a new map, Battle of Eternity, and a new character, the Butcher. Here's a video of the former, which shows off a striking clash between the forces of heaven and hell.

Those two Immortals in the centre will continue to fight until the Heroes step in to intervene. The victorious Immortal will then push down the opposing team's lane.

As for The Butcher, he's a melee assassin with a thwacking great cleaver. He, too, has been revealed in video form.

Eternal Conflict is due out later this month.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
