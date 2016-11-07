Heroes of the Storm interview: making a raid boss into a MOBA character

Ragnaros the Firelord is an iconic Warcraft character, a feared raid boss in WoW, and an RNG-crazy card in Hearthstone. Blizzard announced this weekend at BlizzCon that the Firelord will now be burning his way into Heroes of the Storm too, along with Alliance hero Varian Wrynn. But making a raid boss into a MOBA character seems like a tricky task, so I sat down with HotS Technical Director Alan Dabiri to talk about how they went about scaling Ragnaros down without making him feel like a puny mortal.

You can watch the video above to hear the answer, as well as some details on their first asymmetrical brawl—which is set up almost like an Overwatch payload map—and if Varian's multi-class design is the start of a new trend.