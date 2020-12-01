Here’s your chance to win an incredible hardware prize pack and help gaming charity SpecialEffect

We love a good giveaway over on the PC Gamer forums. In fact, the only thing we love more is combining gaming with an awesome cause.

We've partnered up with a wonderful organisation for our latest giveaway. SpecialEffect is a UK-based charity that focuses on bringing the joy and excitement of gaming into the lives of people with physical disabilities. The results have been life-changing for people like Charlie.

Charlie is a big fan of games like Mario Kart and Paw Patrol. Playing those games has been made really difficult by his cerebral palsy. SpecialEffect worked with Charlie’s dad to put together a custom equipment loan setup that included several large button switches to replicate the controller buttons, and a large joystick that was potentially easier for Charlie to use.

(Image credit: SpecialEffect)

Charlie loves watching gaming streams and, thanks to SpecialEffect, he now gets to join in. That’s the sort of work that this amazing charity does, giving Charlie, as his dad puts it, "an entrance to many worlds that he loves".

As you can tell, we’re proud to be partnering up with SpecialEffect for this giveaway. We’ve got an expansive pack of EPOS | SENNHEISER prizes this time around, just for Christmas! Here’s what you can win:

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 wired headset (valued at £199)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 670 wireless headset (valued at £279)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER GSX 1200 amplifier (valued at £219)

1 x EPOS | SENNHEISER powerbank

You can also donate to SpecialEffect here .

For a chance to win this dazzling hardware bundle, head on over to the giveaway widget to find out how to enter.

For more on EPOS, you can follow them on Twitter and check out their website .