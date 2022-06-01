Here's when Diablo Immortal unlocks in your timezone

By published

Diablo Immortal landed early on mobile, but it's not out on PC yet.

A Diablo Immortal image.
(Image credit: Blizzard)
Surprise: Diablo Immortal launched a day early... but only on iOS and Android. This Diablo series spin-off was originally announced only for mobile, but it's actually coming to PC, too. In fact, you can pre-load Diablo Immortal on PC right now. 

But when can you play it? 

Diablo Immortal launches on June 2, though keep in mind this is an open beta (though that doesn't stop it from already having microtransactions). "When the PC version leaves the open beta period, all the progress and purchases you’ve made will be maintained," says Blizzard. Here's when Diablo Immortal unlocks in your timezone.

Diablo Immortal release times

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal has a global unlock time on PC on June 2, which was also supposed to be the release time for the iOS and Android versions of the game. Those two launched a day early.

  • Los Angeles: 10 am
  • New York: 1 pm
  • London: 6 pm
  • Paris: 7 pm
  • Seoul: 2 am (June 3)
  • Sydney: 3 am (June 3)

If your time zone isn't included in that list, use this handy time converter (opens in new tab) to find your answer.

Here's what you'll need to run Diablo Immortal on PC on minimum settings:

  • CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
