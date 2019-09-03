Borderlands 3 will be preloadable on PC, worldwide launch times announced

Update: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in August that even though the Epic Games Store supports preloading, Borderlands 3 would not have a preload period because he wasn't certain the system would up to the demands of a major release like Borderlands 3. That situation has now changed: 2K Games announced today that Borderlands 3 will be preloadable on all platforms, including PC, beginning roughly 48 hours prior to the scheduled launch time. In North America, that means you can start preloading at around 7 pm ET on September 10.

Original story:

Borderlands 3 comes out next week, and for players eager to jump back into its particular brand of mayhem, the question is, when can I download Borderlands 3? While consoles are going to have a rolling midnight launch, Borderlands 3 for PC arrives at the same time for everyone, at 12:01 a.m. British Summer Time September 13.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

That means the game technically comes out September 12 if you're playing on PC in the Americas, launching at 4 p.m. Pacific and 7 p.m. Eastern. Meanwhile, players in the Moscow time zone will be waiting until 2 a.m. September 13, folks in Singapore can start downloading at 7 a.m., and everyone in Sydney gets to wait until 9 a.m.

Everything clear? If not, Gearbox says the thing to do is ask yourself, "is it midnight in London?" If it is, you'll be able to start your Borderlands 3 download. Before you do, you might want to double check to make sure your PC is ready by reviewing the Borderlands 3 system requirements.