Here's what Titanfall 2 looks like at max settings, 4K, and 60 fps

Upon completion of the Large Pixel Collider, we promised we'd use our ludicrously powerful gaming PC for good, not evil. One of our roles as an enthusiast publication is to evangelize and speak on behalf of the PC, and what better way to express PC gaming's power than to show off some of the most visually-demanding games at their highest settings?

To start, we thought we'd fire up one of our favorite FPSes of the year, Titanfall 2. Watch our associate editor James Davenport wall-ride through a portion of the campaign with everything dialed up at 3840×2160.

