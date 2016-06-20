Popular

Here's over three minutes of Titanfall 2 multiplayer footage

By

B-roll footage shows unadorned robot turmoil.

We've seen trailers for Titanfall 2's multiplayer and campaign modes, but as is the case with most trailers, they're adorned with dramatic music and edited into a teasing montage of impressive kills. But now, thanks to YouTuber Titanfall Legends, we've got nearly four minutes worth of raw multiplayer footage – though it's still chopped up into discreet moments.

Maybe I didn't pay close enough attention to the previous trailers, but this footage shows that the grappling hook will be a more crucial traversal tool than I'd initially thought: you'll be able to swing to the top of tall buildings and, towards the end of the video, you can see a pilot suspend in the air for a moment as he takes out foes.

Titanfall 2 releases October 28. Sam Roberts had a go at E3 last week, and you can read his impressions over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
